News Wrap: DOJ charges Chinese companies with trafficking fentanyl chemicals

In our news wrap Friday, the Justice Department charged four Chinese companies and eight individuals with trafficking precursor chemicals for fentanyl, Canada and the U.S. have begun investigations into the Titan submersible tragedy and Pakistan says around 350 Pakistani nationals were on a packed fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Greece last week.
