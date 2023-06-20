News Wrap: Judge sets trial date for Trump documents case

In our news wrap Tuesday, a federal judge in Florida set August 14 for former President Trump's classified documents case to go to trial, searing heat and soaring demand forced the Texas power grid operator to call for conservation and nine Egyptian men pleaded not guilty to human smuggling in Greece in one of the Mediterranean's deadliest migrant shipwrecks.

