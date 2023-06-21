News Wrap: Fed says inflation still too high and more interest rate hikes likely

In our news wrap Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says inflation is still too high and more interest rate hikes are likely, an assessment finds pandemic learning losses are still getting worse, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy acknowledged progress in his army's counteroffensive has been slower than desired.

