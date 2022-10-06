News Wrap: Dozens of children and adults killed by attacker in Thailand

In our news wrap Thursday, an attacker armed with guns and a knife stormed into a daycare center in Thailand and massacred dozens of children and adults, a federal judge halted key provisions of New York's sweeping gun law and stocks tumbled on Wall Street as investors await September's jobs report.

