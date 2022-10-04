News Wrap: Musk agrees to buy Twitter, charges dropped in Flint water case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, Elon Musk reversed course and agreed to buy Twitter after months of legal battles, President Biden and Japan's prime minister discussed the next steps following North Korea's longest-ever ballistic missile test over Japan and a Michigan judge dismissed criminal charges against seven former state government officials linked to the Flint water crisis.
