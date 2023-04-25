News Wrap: Washington becomes 10th state banning sale of certain semi-automatic rifles

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, Washington became the tenth U.S. state to ban some semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s, the weapon used in many mass killings, a state investigator in Alabama testified that a barrage of 89 bullets killed four young people at a birthday party this month and at least 17 were killed in Pakistan after explosions at a police complex.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch