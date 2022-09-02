News Wrap: Empty classified folders found at Mar-a-Lago, deadly bombing in Afghanistan

In our news wrap Friday, the Justice Department says FBI agents found dozens of empty folders marked "classified" at former President Trump's estate in Florida. Pat Cipollone, Trump's White House counsel, went before a federal grand jury in its January 6 investigation. A bombing at a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan killed 18 people, including a prominent pro-Taliban cleric.

