News Wrap: Winter storms bearing down on both U.S. coasts

In our news wrap Monday, new winter storms are bearing down on both coasts, the U.S. and South Korea launched their biggest joint military drills in years provoking furious protests from North Korea, Australia will buy as many as five nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States to counter China's growing naval reach and an FBI survey shows hate crimes surged in 2021.
