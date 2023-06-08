News Wrap: Ukraine says Russian shelling disrupted dam collapse rescue efforts

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, Ukraine says Russian shelling disrupted rescue efforts for victims of the dam collapse, the Biden administration dismissed reports that Cuba may let China set up an electronic eavesdropping base on the island, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets as Chinese warplanes flew near the island and a man in France stabbed four children and two adults at a playground in the Alps.
