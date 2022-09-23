News Wrap: Fears of recession trigger stock market sell-off

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, a sell-off swept Wall Street and the world as rising interest rates intensify fears of a recession, counter-protesters marched in support of Iran's Islamic regime following growing unrest over a young woman's death in the custody of so-called morality police and officials in Lebanon and Syria say at least 77 are dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized.
