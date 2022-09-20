News Wrap: New York City lifting vaccine mandate for private sector workers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, New York City is lifting its vaccine mandate for private sector workers as of November 1, federal authorities in Minnesota charged 47 people in a fraud scheme taking advantage of pandemic relief funds and the fight over documents seized from former President Trump went before a special master.
