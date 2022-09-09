News Wrap: Memphis mass shooting suspect jailed, U.N. renews call for Pakistan aid

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday: The Memphis mass shooting suspect will remain jailed on first-degree murder charges as investigators try to piece together a motive, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un insists his regime will never give up its nuclear weapons and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his appeal to help Pakistan recover from catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 1,400.
