News Wrap: Memphis mass shooting suspect jailed, U.N. renews call for Pakistan aid

In our news wrap Friday: The Memphis mass shooting suspect will remain jailed on first-degree murder charges as investigators try to piece together a motive, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un insists his regime will never give up its nuclear weapons and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his appeal to help Pakistan recover from catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 1,400.

