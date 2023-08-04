News Wrap: Trump enters plea on additional charges in classified documents case

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: Former President Trump entered another not guilty plea, this time to a revised indictment in the classified documents case.

The new charges say Mr. Trump asked a worker to delete security video at his estate in Florida. He was already accused of illegally taking classified documents and making false statements.

A court in Russia has sentenced opposition leader Alexey Navalny to 19 more years in prison, this time for extremism. Court video today showed Navalny looking gaunt and wearing a prison suit. State news reports said he will serve the new sentence concurrently with existing terms of nearly 12 years. Navalny supporters said it's all part of a campaign to silence the Kremlin's fiercest critic.

Ukraine attacked a major Russian port today, damaging a warship and halting maritime traffic for several hours. The Ukrainian navy and security service said see drones hit Novorossiysk. It's a Black Sea naval base and hub for exporting grain and oil. Ukrainian media showed a drone heading toward a Russian landing ship.

The Russians said they repelled the attack, but Reuters obtained video showing the ship listing badly.

In the meantime, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie got a firsthand look at battle damage in Ukraine. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and visited the nearby town of Bucha, where Russian occupiers left a mass grave of civilians. Christie called for us unity on supporting Ukraine's fight.

Fmr. Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), Presidential Candidate: These are the things that America needs to stand up to prevent and to work with friends like the Ukrainians to give them the means necessary for them to be able to secure once again their liberty and their freedom.