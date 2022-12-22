News Wrap: FTX founder charged with fraud released on $250 million bond

Judy Woodruff:

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage.

And we will have more on this after the news summary.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency giant FTX, was released on $250 million bond today after his first court appearance in New York. The judge is allowing him to live at his parents' home in California, while he awaits trial on charges of fraud and money laundering. That comes a day after a U.S. prosecutor announced that two of his business partners secretly pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The U.S. economy is showing more signs of strength, despite inflation and rising interest rates. The government revised its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth upward to 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported jobless claims rose slightly last week to 216,000. That's up 2,000, but still relatively low.

On Wall Street today, stocks tumbled, as investors remain concerned about higher interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 349 points to close at 33027. The Nasdaq fell 233 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 56.

Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin, who passed away last month. She is the overwhelming favorite to win the February special election in her district, which stretches from Richmond to the North Carolina border. If she does, she would make history as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

And President Biden delivered a Christmas address from the White House today. It was a message of unity and optimism, calling on Americans to move beyond the country's division to come together as one.