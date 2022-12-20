News Wrap: Zelenskyy expected to visit DC on Wednesday

Judy Woodruff:

The bill's opponents did say they will not prevent the Senate from acting before the Friday night deadline. Well get into the details after the news summary.

Ukraine — the Biden administration, that is, asked the Supreme Court this evening to end asylum restrictions on the Southern border, but not until after Christmas. The pandemic era expulsions under Title 42, it's called, were to cease tomorrow. But Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocks that from happening; 19 states have challenged letting the policy lapse.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be coming to Washington tomorrow for his first overseas visit since the Russian invasion, if security allows. The "NewsHour" has confirmed that plans call for him to meet with President Biden and to address Congress.

Earlier, Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine, where his fighters have held off months of ferocious Russian assaults.

In Moscow, Russia's President Putin met with leaders of areas that his country has illegally annexed. And he addressed security forces in a video message.