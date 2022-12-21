News Wrap: Thousands of asylum seekers wait along border as Title 42 remains in place

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Wednesday, thousands of migrants waited along the southern U.S. border hoping for the end of a pandemic-era asylum ban, a second massive winter storm in as many weeks is rolling into the nation's midsection, labor troubles in the UK became more serious as ambulance workers went on strike across England and Wales and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72.
