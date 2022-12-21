Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Thousands of asylum seekers wait along border as Title 42 remains in place

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, thousands of migrants waited along the southern U.S. border hoping for the end of a pandemic-era asylum ban, a second massive winter storm in as many weeks is rolling into the nation's midsection, labor troubles in the UK became more serious as ambulance workers went on strike across England and Wales and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch