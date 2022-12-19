News Wrap: Kyiv targeted by more Russian drone attacks

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Roberts, has temporarily blocked and to rapid expulsions of migrants at the Southern border.

Lower courts had ordered the pandemic era policy, Title 42, to cease this Wednesday, Republican officials in 19 states have challenged that order. Roberts' move is temporary while the full Supreme Court considers the case.

Jury selection began in Washington today in the January 6 trial of Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys' national chairman. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. Defense lawyers wanted a delay until after the congressional January 6 report comes out. The judge refused.

The FBI is warning of a spike in online sexual extortion of teenage boys. The bureau estimates that at least 3,000 teens were tricked this year into sending explicit pictures of themselves and then blackmailed. The scams are linked to more than a dozen suicides.

In Ukraine, Kyiv was targeted again by early morning Russian drone attacks. Officials reported damage, but no deaths. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appeal to Northern European leaders meeting in Latvia.