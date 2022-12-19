News Wrap: Kyiv targeted by more Russian drone attacks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Monday, Kyiv was targeted again by early morning Russian drone attacks, the FBI is warning of a spike in online sexual extortion of teenage boys, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa won reelection as the leader of the ruling African National Congress party, and the Biden administration announced a new push to address homelessness.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Roberts, has temporarily blocked and to rapid expulsions of migrants at the Southern border.
Lower courts had ordered the pandemic era policy, Title 42, to cease this Wednesday, Republican officials in 19 states have challenged that order. Roberts' move is temporary while the full Supreme Court considers the case.
Jury selection began in Washington today in the January 6 trial of Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys' national chairman. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. Defense lawyers wanted a delay until after the congressional January 6 report comes out. The judge refused.
The FBI is warning of a spike in online sexual extortion of teenage boys. The bureau estimates that at least 3,000 teens were tricked this year into sending explicit pictures of themselves and then blackmailed. The scams are linked to more than a dozen suicides.
In Ukraine, Kyiv was targeted again by early morning Russian drone attacks. Officials reported damage, but no deaths. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appeal to Northern European leaders meeting in Latvia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
I ask you to increase the supply of air defense systems to our state and help speed up the relevant decisions of partners. A 100 percent air defense shield for Ukraine will be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression.
Meanwhile, Russia's President Putin visited Belarus to meet with his counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus is believed to have weapons stockpiles that Russia could use.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa won reelection today as leader of the ruling African National Congress Party, despite a corruption scandal. Supporters burst into celebration as the results were announced. The victory paves the road for Ramaphosa to run for reelection in 2024.
China has confirmed two COVID deaths, the first official fatalities in weeks. That comes as outside experts say that the true number of cases and death are likely much higher. There were scenes of mourners gathering today at funeral homes in Beijing. It was unclear if those deaths were directly connected to COVID.
Back in this country, the Biden administration announced a new push to address homelessness. New data shows the number increased slightly since 2020. The new initiative aims to create more housing and to lower homeless rates 25 percent by 2025.
Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle federal allegations that it violated children's privacy and tricked players into unfair charges. The company makes the popular Fortnite video games. The agreement covers refunds and a record fine.
And Wall Street's work — or, week, rather, began with more losses amid worries about future interest rate hikes. Major indexes slid half-a-percent to 1.5 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 163 points to close it 32757. The Nasdaq fell 159 points. The S&P 500 dropped 34.
