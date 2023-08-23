News Wrap: Giuliani surrenders in Georgia on charges of conspiring to overturn election

Amna Nawaz:

Maui's police chief conceded that the devastation is so bad, they may never be able to find the remains of all the wildfire victims.

Meanwhile, crews are racing to contain hundreds of active wildfires in Greece. The death toll there has climbed now to 20 people. Outside Athens, strong gusts fanned the flames toward people's homes. More than 200 blazes have ravaged Greece in the past two days alone.

Across the border, in Turkey, dense smoke filled the sky as fires burned in the northwestern part of the country. Firefighters struggled to control the flames amid winds up to 40 miles per hour.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at an Atlanta jail today. The former New York mayor has been charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani spoke to reporters this morning in New York before heading down to Georgia.