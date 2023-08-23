News Wrap: Giuliani surrenders in Georgia on charges of conspiring to overturn election

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at an Atlanta jail on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results, Tropical Storm Franklin lashed the Dominican Republic and Haiti, authorities on Maui are urging families to provide DNA samples to identify the remains of those who died in the wildfires and crews are racing to contain hundreds of wildfires in Greece.
Amna Nawaz:
In today's headlines: Tropical Storm Franklin lashed the Dominican Republic and Haiti, triggering heavy flooding and landslides. At least one person died. Forecasters say it could dump as much as 16 inches of rain on some areas.
The storm packed maximum winds of 40 miles per hour. And many of those impacted live in poor and overcrowded communities.
Litane Lucien, Displaced Resident (through interpreter):
I don't know how to survive here in a storm. I have already escaped death from gang violence, and a bad storm will just kill the rest of us. We don't have a good life here.
Meantime, in Texas, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold brought more downpours that inundated streets.
Authorities on Maui are desperately urging families to provide DNA samples to help identify the remains of those who died in the wildfires; 115 people are now confirmed dead, but more than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for. Officials say only about 100 DNA samples have been submitted so far.
Julie French, DNA Analysis Expert:
We need family members to come forward and donate their samples so that we can compare them to these DNA profiles we have already generated from remains. This is a critical step in order to make an identification based on the DNA testing that's already been done.
Maui's police chief conceded that the devastation is so bad, they may never be able to find the remains of all the wildfire victims.
Meanwhile, crews are racing to contain hundreds of active wildfires in Greece. The death toll there has climbed now to 20 people. Outside Athens, strong gusts fanned the flames toward people's homes. More than 200 blazes have ravaged Greece in the past two days alone.
Across the border, in Turkey, dense smoke filled the sky as fires burned in the northwestern part of the country. Firefighters struggled to control the flames amid winds up to 40 miles per hour.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at an Atlanta jail today. The former New York mayor has been charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani spoke to reporters this morning in New York before heading down to Georgia.
Rudy Giuliani, Former Attorney For President Donald Trump:
I'm feeling very, very good about it, because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans. And I'm fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, an innocent man, who has now been proven innocent several times.
Lawyer and Trump ally Sidney Powell was also among the handful of co-defendants who surrendered today, ahead of Friday's noon deadline. Former President Trump is expected to turn himself in tomorrow.
South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court rolled back abortion rights today, upholding a ban on the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. The decision reverses the court's ruling earlier this year that such a restriction was unconstitutional. It's the latest move in a larger effort across the South to limit legal access to abortions.
Part of a railway bridge under construction in India collapsed today, killing 26 workers. It happened in the town of Sairang in India's Northeastern Mizoram state. The incident is under investigation now. Authorities say the bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.
And stocks rallied on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 184 points to close at 34473. The Nasdaq rose 215 points. The S&P 500 added 48.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": Canada struggles to combat devastating wildfires; the Biden administration's latest plan to relieve student debt; embattled Northwest Syria struggles to recover six months after a devastating earthquake; we examine the plan to release treated radioactive water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea; plus much more.
