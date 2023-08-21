News Wrap: Firefighters have success holding back wildfire threatening Yellowknife

In our news wrap Monday, firefighters have had some success holding back a wildfire threatening Yellowknife, two people died in wildfires burning in Washington state, former President Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond in the Georgia election interference case and Human Rights Watch claims that Saudi Arabian border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants trying to enter their country from Yemen.

