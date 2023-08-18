News Wrap: Hilary could reach Southern California as tropical storm

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, Hurricane Hilary is brewing over the Pacific and could become the first tropical storm to reach Southern California in 84 years, Russia said it shot down a Ukrainian drone over Moscow, the U.S. gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver F-16 jets to Ukraine and the Spanish island of Tenerife is experiencing the worst wildfire the area has seen in decades.
Support Provided By:
Learn more