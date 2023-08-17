News Wrap: Tens of thousands flee as wildfire spreads in Canada’s Northwest Territories

In our news wrap Thursday, a mass evacuation is underway in Yellowknife, Canada, as a wildfire burns about 10 miles away, survivors on Maui spent another day picking up the pieces a week after fires devastated parts of the island and more than 60 people are feared dead after a ship carrying mostly Senegalese migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean.

