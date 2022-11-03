News Wrap: Netanyahu returning to power in Israel after election victory

In our news wrap Thursday, final results in Israel's elections confirmed Benjamin Netanyahu's victory, political tensions spike in Pakistan after a gunman tried to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan, at least two more people died in the latest mass protests in Iran and North Korea fired six more missiles into the sea in a war of nerves with the U.S. and South Korea.

