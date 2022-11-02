News Wrap: Cameras at Pelosi home not monitored during attack because speaker wasn’t there

Judy Woodruff:

The Federal Reserve has fired another interest rate salvo in its fight with inflation.

Fed policymakers raised rates today by three-quarters-of-a-point for the fourth time in a row. And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that it is — quote — "very premature" to think of halting rate hikes. We will get details after the news summary.

Wall Street took a sharp turn south after that warning from the Fed chairman. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 500 points, 1.5 percent, to close at 32147. The Nasdaq fell 366 points, more than 3 percent. The S&P 500 dropped 2.5 percent.

The midterm elections are six days away, and President Biden is warning that democracy is under threat. He will speak tonight at a Democratic Party event near the U.S. Capitol. Aides say he will condemn Republicans who won't promise to accept the election results, calling them un-American. He will also raise the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, among other things.