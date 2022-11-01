News Wrap: Israeli election exit polls show Netanyahu may return to power

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, Israel held national elections and exit polls show former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be returning to power, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other state charges and Halloween night gun violence in Texas claimed the life of Grammy-nominated rapper Takeoff of Migos.
