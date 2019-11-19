News Wrap: House approves temporary federal spending bill to avert shutdown

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The U.S. House of Representatives approved a short-term spending bill to prevent a government shutdown on Friday. It would keep federal agencies running through December 20, buying more time to work out a final spending package. The Senate is on track to pass it, and President Trump had indicated he will sign it.

In Hong Kong, a handful of protesters remained holed up at a university today, besieged by police. Overnight, some tried to escape down ropes. Others walked out wearing masks and emergency blankets. Hours later, some wrote an SOS on the ground in a plea for help. Police have already arrested more than 1,000 people since the siege began on Sunday.

There's word that more than 100 protesters in Iran have been killed in a crackdown. Amnesty International says it based the number on credible reports after mass protests over gasoline prices. Today, state TV showed empty streets with burned-out mosques and vandalized bank machines.

An Internet blackout remained in force, but a United Nations spokesman called for Tehran to explain itself.