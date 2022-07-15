News Wrap: House Democrats approve two bills to restore abortion rights

William Brangham:

President Biden has ratcheted back expectations tonight for any substantive action on climate change in an economic package.

In a statement, he says congressional Democrats should accept a slimmed-down bill cutting drug prices and extending health insurance subsidies. That's after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively blocked a larger bill that included major climate provisions. Manchin said he'd only support the drug and health care sections.

We will take a closer look after the news summary.

Democrats in the House of Representatives approved two bills today to restore abortion rights nationwide, but they're expected to stall in the Senate. One bill expands on protections provided by Roe v. Wade before the Supreme Court overturned it. The second bill protects the right to travel across state lines for abortion services. Support for the measures fell almost entirely along party lines.