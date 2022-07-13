News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia hold first direct talks in months

In our news wrap Wednesday, Ukraine and Russia held their first direct talks in months about resuming grain shipments through the Black Sea where a Russian blockade has halted exports, Sri Lanka's president has officially fled the country, protests over fuel shortages in Haiti shut down roads in Port-au-Prince, and the FDA gave emergency authorization for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine.

