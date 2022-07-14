News Wrap: White suspect in Buffalo supermarket massacre charged with federal hate crimes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted a white suspect on hate crimes in the Buffalo supermarket massacre of 10 Black victims, producer prices in June were 11.3 percent higher than a year ago, a rocket attack in Ukraine southwest of Kyiv killed at least 23 people, protesters in Sri Lanka left government buildings after days of occupation, and Ivana Trump died at age 73.
