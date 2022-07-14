News Wrap: White suspect in Buffalo supermarket massacre charged with federal hate crimes

In our news wrap Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted a white suspect on hate crimes in the Buffalo supermarket massacre of 10 Black victims, producer prices in June were 11.3 percent higher than a year ago, a rocket attack in Ukraine southwest of Kyiv killed at least 23 people, protesters in Sri Lanka left government buildings after days of occupation, and Ivana Trump died at age 73.

