News Wrap: Teenager pleads guilty to killing ten Black workers and shoppers in Buffalo

In our news wrap Monday, a white teenager pleaded guilty to killing ten Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, unrest in China sent a shudder down Wall Street as major stock indexes dropped, Ukraine is warning of another hard week with more Russian missile strikes against power and water systems and Mauna Loa in Hawaii is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years.

