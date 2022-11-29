News Wrap: University students in China sent home after weekend protests

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Tuesday, universities in Beijing and other Chinese cities sent students home after weekend protests against COVID restrictions and the country's leaders, a new Pentagon report estimates China is rapidly building its nuclear arsenal and closing the gap with the U.S. and the city of Houston, Texas lifted a boil-water notice for more than two million residents.
