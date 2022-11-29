#GivingTuesday

News Wrap: University students in China sent home after weekend protests

In our news wrap Tuesday, universities in Beijing and other Chinese cities sent students home after weekend protests against COVID restrictions and the country's leaders, a new Pentagon report estimates China is rapidly building its nuclear arsenal and closing the gap with the U.S. and the city of Houston, Texas lifted a boil-water notice for more than two million residents.

