News Wrap: Taliban frees American in prisoner swap, judge orders release of Adnan Syed

In our news wrap Monday, the Taliban freed American engineer Mark Frerichs in a prisoner swap, a judge in Pakistan ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian fire hit close to another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and a judge in Maryland ordered the release of Adnan Syed whose case was featured on the Serial podcast.
