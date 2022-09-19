News Wrap: Taliban frees American in prisoner swap, judge orders release of Adnan Syed

In our news wrap Monday, the Taliban freed American engineer Mark Frerichs in a prisoner swap, a judge in Pakistan ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian fire hit close to another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and a judge in Maryland ordered the release of Adnan Syed whose case was featured on the Serial podcast.

