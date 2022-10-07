News Wrap: Hurricane Ian death toll tops 100, Uvalde suspends campus police force

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, Hurricane Ian is now the second-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century behind Hurricane Katrina, the Uvalde school district suspended its entire campus police force after intense criticism over their response to the elementary school massacre and this year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to human rights activists from Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: