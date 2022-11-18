Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: U.N. climate talks extended into weekend

In our news wrap Friday, climate talks set to wrap Friday have been extended into the weekend as resolutions remain up in the air, North Korea firing another missile that landed near Japanese waters, Ukraine said Russian strikes have disabled nearly half of its energy system and a powerful storm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York with at least three feet of lake-effect snow.

