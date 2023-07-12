News Wrap: Inflation falls to lowest level since early 2021

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, inflation cooled in June to its lowest level since early 2021, cleanup crews plowed through sludge in Montpelier, Vermont, after flood waters receded, heat alerts were issued as forecasts called for the Southwest to break temperature records again and Microsoft reports a Chinese-based hacking group breached email accounts linked to government agencies.
Support Provided By:
Learn more