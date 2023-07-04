News Wrap: Israeli soldier shot and killed during ongoing West Bank conflict

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said a soldier was shot and killed during the ongoing conflict in the occupied West Bank, extreme heat baked the West and South again as millions of Americans spent the holiday outdoors and Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to calm concerns about his government's stability after a short-lived revolt.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other headlines: Extreme heat baked the West and south again, as millions of Americans spent the holiday outdoors. In Phoenix and other cities, people have flocked to public splash parks this week in temperatures topping 110 degrees, with more to come this week.
Heat waves are also scorching China and North Africa. And scientists with the U.S. National Weather Service report that, yesterday, July 3, was the hottest day on record worldwide.
Despite the heat, presidential candidates turned out for July 4 events around the country. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis joined parade-goers in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Former Vice President Mike Pence walked alongside locals at a parade in Urbandale, Iowa. And, in Washington, President Biden hosted a late-afternoon White House barbecue for active-duty military families.
In Israel, a Palestinian man drove his car into a Tel Aviv bus stop today and stabbed people in the crowd, wounding eight. Police arrived shortly afterward. They said an armed civilian shot and killed the attacker. The extremist group Hamas claimed responsibility.
And in the occupied West Bank, smoke rose over Jenin as Israeli troops began withdrawing after a two-day hunt for militants. The Israel Defense Forces said a soldier was shot and killed this evening in the ongoing conflict. Palestinians say 10 Palestinians have been killed there in recent days.
Russian President Vladimir Putin worked today to calm concerns about his government's stability. It came at an Asian security summit, his first such gathering since a short-lived revolt. Putin spoke via video link to a group including China, India, and Pakistan, and sent a message of Russian solidarity.
Vladimir Putin, Russian President (through translator):
The Russian people are united as never before. Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their sense of responsibility for the fate of the fatherland when they responded as a united front against the attempted armed mutiny.
Putin's comments came as Russian officials said they foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.
A prominent Russian journalist, Elena Milashina, was brutally beaten today in Chechnya. It happened in Grozny, capital of the Southern Russian region. Masked men hauled Milashina out of a car and clubbed her.
Later, video showed the journalist in a hospital with her head shaved for treatment. Green antiseptic covered her face, and she was bruised. Milashina has gained acclaim for exposing human rights abuses.
Hong Kong's government is warning that eight pro-democracy activists, now living abroad will be pursued for the rest of their lives. It's the latest sign of China's willingness to hunt dissidents overseas. The eight were charged Monday with national security offenses.
But, in London today, one called the accusations a badge of honor.
Finn Lau (Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist):
They want to use this as a way to discourage other Hong Kongers, Hong Kong political dissidents, from continuing advocating for democracy in Hong Kong. So this is something that I am afraid of, but I hope that, well, many of us, the eight of us could serve as a role model to keep on fighting.
The other dissidents now live in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
China has announced limits on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals widely used in computer chips and solar panels. It follows U.S. curbs on selling advanced chips and other high-tech goods to Beijing. China is the world's largest producer of the metals, and the U.S. gets half of its supply from there.
And the Secret Service is investigating how cocaine powder got into the White House. News accounts today said agents found the powder Sunday evening in part of the West Wing that's open to tour groups. The president was at Camp David at the time. The discovery caused a brief evacuation to make sure the powder was not explosive.
Still to come on the "NewsHour," we delve into a Russian mercenary group's activity across Africa; how prescription drug shortages are increasingly disrupting patient care; a new podcast examines the sugar industry's mistreatment of workers; a book chronicling the espionage battle between Russia and the West offers modern lessons; plus much more.
