News Wrap: Extreme heat stretches from California to the Deep South

In our news wrap Monday, days of harsh weather in the U.S. continued with extreme heat from California to the Deep South, police in Baltimore are searching for suspects in a block party shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others and a federal complaint targeted legacy admissions at Harvard in the wake of the Supreme Court decision against affirmative action.
