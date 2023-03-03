News Wrap: Israeli troops disrupt rally in occupied West Bank

In our news wrap Friday, Israeli troops used stun grenades and tear gas to disrupt a rally by Israeli left-wing activists in the occupied West Bank, the besieged city of Bakhmut in Ukraine appears to be on its last legs as Russian artillery fire rained down and Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife and son.

