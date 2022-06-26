News Wrap: Russia targets Ukraine’s capital with series of missile attacks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Sunday, Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of missile attacks, leaders from seven Western nations gathered for the G-7 summit in Germany, Norway is mourning following a shooting outside a popular gay club in Oslo that left two dead, and at least 22 young people were found dead in a South African nightclub.
