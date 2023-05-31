News Wrap: Kremlin accuses Ukraine of striking more targets inside Russia

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of striking more targets inside Russia, including oil facilities and a border town, the U.S. and South Korea condemned North Korea's attempt to launch its first spy satellite and Sudan's army is suspending peace talks with a paramilitary force it's been battling for six weeks.

