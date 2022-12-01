#GivingTuesday

News Wrap: Senate votes to prevent railroad strike but rejects granting more paid leave

In our news wrap Thursday, a bill to prevent a railroad strike is headed to President Biden after it passed the Senate, but Senators rejected a separate measure to grant seven days of paid sick leave to workers, the Supreme Court will rule if the Biden administration's plan for student debt forgiveness is constitutional and more cities in China loosened COVID restrictions after mass protests.

