News Wrap: Markets end week with rally, Miami Beach condominium deemed unsafe

In our news wrap Friday, stocks rallied on Wall Street boosted by a string of better-than-expected earnings reports, a Miami Beach condominium on the same avenue where a building collapsed last year was evacuated after the city deemed the structure unsafe and a judge in Arizona refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes saying it would violate the group's constitutional rights.
