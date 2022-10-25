News Wrap: Putin pushes to boost production of weapons and supplies for Ukraine invasion

In our news wrap Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed for faster production of weapons and supplies amid a report that its forces
are running low on artillery ammunition in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak was formally installed as Britain's new prime minister after meeting with King Charles and former Defense Secretary Ash Carter died after suffering a heart attack in Boston.

