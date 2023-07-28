News Wrap: Nearly 200 million Americans face extreme heat, severe weather

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, nearly 200 million Americans spent another day under heat advisories and severe weather warnings, new economic numbers show inflation in the U.S. is easing, soldiers in Niger declared a general the new head of state after ousting the democratically-elected president and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin aimed tough talk at China over its aggressive moves in the Pacific.
