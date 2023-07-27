News Wrap: Wildfires trigger explosions in Greece as flames reach ammunitions depot

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, wildfires in Greece triggered a series of explosions as flames reached an ammunitions dump, climate scientists confirmed July is on track to be the hottest month on record, fighting intensified in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine amid reports Kyiv is sending in thousands of troops and the Justice Department opened an investigation into the practices of Memphis police.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch