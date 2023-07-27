News Wrap: Wildfires trigger explosions in Greece as flames reach ammunitions depot

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, wildfires in Greece triggered a series of explosions as flames reached an ammunitions dump, climate scientists confirmed July is on track to be the hottest month on record, fighting intensified in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine amid reports Kyiv is sending in thousands of troops and the Justice Department opened an investigation into the practices of Memphis police.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more