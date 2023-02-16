News Wrap: Grand jury says one or more witnesses lied about efforts to overturn election

In our news wrap Thursday, a special grand jury in Georgia concluded one or more witnesses lied under oath about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, police shed more light on the shootings that killed three at Michigan State University and a suburban Chicago man pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct after his son allegedly killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade.

