News Wrap: Suspect in 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 appears in U.S. court

John Yang:

Nearly 34 years after the wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103 rained down over Scotland, today, the accused bomb-maker finally saw the inside of an American court.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is facing federal criminal charges in the deadliest terror attack ever on British soil. All 259 people aboard died, along with 11 others on the ground, when the jumbo jet was blown out of the sky shortly after taking off from London for New York.

They were citizens of 21 different countries. The majority, 190 of them, were American. One of them, Bert Ammerman's brother Tom.

Bert Ammerman, Brother of Pan Am Flight 103 Victim: He was 36, young. He didn't get to live his life.