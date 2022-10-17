News Wrap: Russia uses drones to attack Ukrainian cities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, Russia unleashed a barrage of drones laden with explosives on Ukraines capital city, Britain's new government has reversed nearly all of an economic package announced just weeks ago and documents show that former President Trump's hotels charged the Secret Service up to $1,200 dollars a night during his time in office.
