News Wrap: Northern California mass shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, the man accused of killing seven people in Northern California made his first court appearance, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a first-grader says school officials were warned three times that day that the child had a gun and the top prosecutor ordered all suspects released in the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch