News Wrap: Poland steps up pressure to send tanks to Ukraine

Geoff Bennett:

The president has said that he did nothing wrong and that, in his words, there is no "there" there.

The FBI's former top counterintelligence agent in New York is now accused of aiding a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. An indictment announced today says Charles McGonigal helped billionaire Oleg Deripaska to investigate a rival Russian tycoon. That was after McGonigal retired. He's also charged with taking $225,000 to aid Albanian interests while he still worked for the FBI.

McGonigal not guilty to all counts today.

On the war in Ukraine, Poland stepped up the pressure today to send tanks to Ukraine's forces. The Polish prime minister said he wants to transfer some of his country's German-made tanks to the Ukrainians and will ask Berlin to agree. He also said his government may act regardless of the answer.