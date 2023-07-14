News Wrap: Phoenix faces 15th straight day of temperatures at 110 or higher

In our news wrap Friday, Phoenix faced a 15th straight day of temperatures at 110 degrees or higher as a heat wave grips the Southwest, the Department of Education announced it's canceling $39 billion of student loan debt for 800,000 borrowers, Iowa joined several other states banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and Russian lawmakers approved a ban on transgender medical care.

